Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Decreased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $180,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 53,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

