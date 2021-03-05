MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €129.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €129.00 ($151.76) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

ETR:MOR opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a twelve month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of €93.47 and a 200-day moving average of €96.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

