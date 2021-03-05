Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.73

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.73 and traded as high as C$33.00. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) shares last traded at C$32.54, with a volume of 77,714 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 48.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.21%.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

