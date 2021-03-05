Morgan Stanley Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $52.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.93.

Shares of IR opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

