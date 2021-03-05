Morgan Stanley Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.15.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

