Morgan Stanley Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $38.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.23.

BAC opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

