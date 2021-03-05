Morgan Stanley Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $34.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALSN. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
Shares of ALSN opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,500,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
