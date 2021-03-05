Morgan Stanley Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $34.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALSN. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,500,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

