Morgan Stanley Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $332.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $332.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.18.

GS opened at $329.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

