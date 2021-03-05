Morgan Stanley Increases Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $38.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLTK. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.70.

PLTK stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25. Playtika has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

