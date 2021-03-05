Morgan Stanley Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.97.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,171,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,465,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

