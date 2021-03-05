Morgan Stanley Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $45.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

