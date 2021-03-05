Morgan Stanley Cuts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $65.50

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $65.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

