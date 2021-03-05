Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.