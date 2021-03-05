Montis Financial LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Caterpillar comprises about 0.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.00. 85,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,200. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.92. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

