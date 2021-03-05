Montis Financial LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,214 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.74. 203,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,181,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,196,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

