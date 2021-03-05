Montis Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 839 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,441,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

HD traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $247.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,016. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

