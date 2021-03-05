Montis Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,288 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,311,000 after purchasing an additional 529,516 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,651 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ferrari stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.60. 3,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.50.
RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
