Montis Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,288 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,311,000 after purchasing an additional 529,516 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,651 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.60. 3,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.50.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.