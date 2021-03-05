Montis Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.05. 4,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,337. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, CFO Steven W. Etzel sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $44,466.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,752.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

