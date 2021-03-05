Montis Financial LLC Makes New $954,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 521 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,061.70. 41,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,979.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,734.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

