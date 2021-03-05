Montis Financial LLC Invests $119,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 68,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 612,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,240,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

