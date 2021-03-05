Montis Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,926 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,377. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

