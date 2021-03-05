Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,229,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254,630 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises about 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $946,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,990. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

