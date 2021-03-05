Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives $55.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of MNRO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.73. 257,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,770. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $308,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Monro by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.