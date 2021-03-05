Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,875 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $268,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $327.97 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

