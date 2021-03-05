Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $11.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,839. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,450,849.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock worth $99,306,317. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

