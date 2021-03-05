Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Receives $16.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNR stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $17.79. 24,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,054. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

