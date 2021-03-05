Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

NASDAQ MWK opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $698.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWK. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,905,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

