Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Update

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,690,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 19,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,963,969 shares of company stock worth $612,660,794. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,044,489. Moderna has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

