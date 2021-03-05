Mizuho Boosts NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $175.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush upped their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.56.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $133.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.56. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NovoCure by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NovoCure by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 9.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

