Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

In related news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at $778,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $308,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,013 shares of company stock worth $7,484,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

