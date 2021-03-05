Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

