Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 18,941 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

