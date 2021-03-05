Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

