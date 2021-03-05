Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $157,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day moving average of $190.16. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

