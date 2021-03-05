Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EVO Payments by 2,546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EVO Payments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 270,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

EVO Payments stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,400 in the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

