Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 341 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Saul Centers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFS opened at $37.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $878.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

BFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

