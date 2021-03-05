Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.98

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

