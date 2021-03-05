Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report sales of $168.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $909.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.00 million to $916.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.78 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 5,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,116. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

