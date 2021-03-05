Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $16.11 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for about $583.12 or 0.01203252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.29 or 0.00468997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00077861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00082476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.80 or 0.00457674 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 27,624 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars.

