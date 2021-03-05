Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $309.19 on Major Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and $377,807.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for about $309.19 or 0.00656452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.13 or 0.00467367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00069962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00077752 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.75 or 0.00455932 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 44,552 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

