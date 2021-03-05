Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:MLR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,809. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $487.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.02.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

