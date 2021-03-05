Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE:MLR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,809. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $487.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.02.
About Miller Industries
