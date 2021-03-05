Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.75 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $236.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,933,855 shares in the company, valued at $33,278,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 401,208 shares of company stock valued at $929,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

