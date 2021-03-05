Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 2,107,318 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,777,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,502 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 150,908 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

