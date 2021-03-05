Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,148,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 129,590 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

