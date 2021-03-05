Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.