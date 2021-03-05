Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

BLW opened at $15.98 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

