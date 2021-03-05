Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $989,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $171.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.22. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

