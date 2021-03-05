Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,163,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 714,270 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

