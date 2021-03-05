Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $226.73 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.