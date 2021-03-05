Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $130.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.06.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.03. 1,147,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,450,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 106,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.